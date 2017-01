Experience the next generation of transportation at the North American International Auto Show 2017.

The doors of the Cobo Center will officially open to the public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 14th. More than 750 vehicles will be on display representing the most innovative designs in the world.

Dates and Times:

Early access for handicapped individuals 8 a.m. each day

Enter at the Hall C Entrance only

Saturday, January 14 - Saturday, January 21, 2017

9 a.m. - 10 p.m. (no admittance after 9 p.m.)

Sunday, January 22, 2017

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (no admittance after 6 p.m.)

Ticket Pricing

- Adults: $13 per person

- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)

- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)

Learn more by visiting http://naias.com/

DETROIT (WXYZ) -