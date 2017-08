(WXYZ) - Get on board!

An eclectic lounge on Starkweather Street in Plymouth offers a space for one and all to play more than 1,100 new and traditional board games. The unique business serves adults, children, seniors, party groups, organizations and of course - avid gamers.

3&UP Board Game Lounge also offers rentable rooms, Michigan-made snacks and monthly events.

As part of its August Art Series, 3&UP is offering a wine glass painting and charm making class using your favorite game pieces. It kicks off at 7p.m. on Thursday, August 17.

