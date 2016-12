WXYZ - The 6th annual Menorah in the D is preparing to take over Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit.

The celebration is happening Tuesday, December 27 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The free event will feature live entertainment, a variety of kosher foods, and of course, the lighting of the 26-foot steel and glass menorah at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit http://menorahinthed.com