90's Bar Crawl to make stop in Royal Oak

(WXYZ) - Get your flannel, fanny packs and furbies ready!

90's kids will get a chance to revisit their childhood days with a themed bar crawl in Royal Oak.

On Saturday, August 19, hundreds will dress up in their favorite 90's gear and take advantage of specials at 10 participating bars.

Participating bars include:

- Blackfinn Ameripub

-The Rock on 3rd

-O'Tooles

-Fifth Avenue

-Mr. B's Pub

-Mesa

-Cafe Muse

-Pronto!

-Tequila Blue

-526 Main Dueling Piano Bar

Tickets cost $40 and are still available.