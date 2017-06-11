Brighton, Mich (WXYZ) - In its 30th year, the annual EyesOn Design fundraiser will take place Father’s Day weekend, June 16 – 18. Nearly 300 invitation-only vehicles from all over the globe will be on display to showcase innovation in automotive design. Festivities also include a tour of two impressive collections: the eclectic collection of Larry Smith, celebrating all things automotive; and the Lingenfelter Collection, one of the top rated car collections in the world. Money raised from the events supports the work of the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology (DIO), the research arm of Henry Ford Health System. The DIO helps the visually impaired and blind of southeastern Michigan and organizes two leading world research congresses.

The 30th annual EyesOn Design Automotive Design Exhibition will highlight vehicles which represent era-defining body styles and illustrate the critical role design plays in the creation of automobiles uniquely suited for various lifestyles and purposes. The exhibition is open to the public for browsing and individual vehicles will be judged by experts using professional design criteria: emotional appeal, execution, artistic excellence, and design character and continuity.

Special collections on display include:

· Pure Michigan: Built in Ypsilanti and Willow Run Examples of three famous automobiles created or built in Ypsilanti’s Willow Run Assembly facility following the cessation of World War II aircraft production; Tucker, Kaiser-Frazer and General Motors' Corvair.

· Crosley: An American Original A collection of petite Crosley's including 5 prototypes - from the very first one produced to the end of production in 1952.

· Traditional Hot Rods A group of vehicles demonstrating the early flatheads contribution to the birth of hot rodding, the evolution of the hot rod as overhead valve engines became the new choice for a new generation of young hot rodders and finally, a depiction of today’s “Race Of Gentlemen”, the celebration of traditional hot rod competition on the beach race tracks of the East and West coasts..

· Convertible Coupes of the 1930s Stylish and powerful twist on the roadster, including medium to premium priced automobiles with rumbleseat and roll up windows making a more comfortable space for the driver and passenger.

· Designs for the Farmer This collection of tractors highlights the aesthetically pleasing and functional designs created during the last 100 years in the United States, but primarily between 1937 and 1966.

education and support group programs for the visually impaired. For more information on the EyesOn Design and reservations visit http://www.eyesondesign.org/