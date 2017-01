(WXYZ) -

Pothole season is here early, due in part to the temperature fluctuations, revealing Michiganders’ worst road nightmare, potholes – the awful craters hidden beneath the snow, slush and sleet.

Belle Tire has a few tips to help you and your vehicle survive one of your tires’ biggest enemies.

· Driving cautiously and keeping your eyes on the road are two of the most important and practical components for avoiding potholes

· Avoid distractions such as text and driving or talking on the phone when driving so that you can focus on the road ahead

· Slowing down will make it easy for you to avoid potholes.

· Braking can create more impact so make sure to slow down when you approaching a pothole and release brakes, reducing speed when you go over it

· Having a set of headlights that function properly and keeping your washer fluid filled, along with a great set of windshield wipers will optimize visibility

· Shocks and/or struts act as cushions when you hit a pothole –make sure your vehicle’s are up to par for the season

· Make sure your tires are properly inflated to help them from becoming more susceptible to pothole damage. Belle Tire has 24/7 FREE AIR stations at all of our locations for your convenience

· Proper maintenance for your vehicle’s suspension and steering will also help avoid pothole damage and allow you to maintain control behind the wheel should you hit a pothole

