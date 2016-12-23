Christmas breakfast with Macy's Lakeshore Grill

WXYZ - Art Lorenz, Macy's regional executive chef, stopped at Broadcast House to show us to how to make Lakeshore Grill's delicious French toast. You can watch the segment in the video player above.

If you would like to try to make the French toast at home, you're in luck. Chef Lorenz was kind enough to give us his mouthwatering recipe!

6 TBS Butter, melted

¾ Cup Brown Sugar

1 lf Brioche (Cinnamon or Challah bread work well also)

8 ea. Eggs

1 Cup Whole Milk

1tsp Vanilla Bean Paste

2 tsp Almond Extract

1 tsp Cinnamon

¼ tsp Nutmeg

¾ Cup Dried Cherries, plumped

½ Cup Sliced Almonds

Powdered Sugar

Stonewall Kitchen Pure Maple Syrup