Christmas breakfast with Macy's Lakeshore Grill

9:59 AM, Dec 23, 2016

Anu Prakash

WXYZ

WXYZ - Art Lorenz, Macy's regional executive chef, stopped at Broadcast House to show us to how to make Lakeshore Grill's delicious French toast. You can watch the segment in the video player above.

If you would like to try to make the French toast at home, you're in luck. Chef Lorenz was kind enough to give us his mouthwatering recipe!

6 TBS           Butter, melted

¾ Cup          Brown Sugar

1 lf                Brioche (Cinnamon or Challah bread work well also)

8 ea.             Eggs

1 Cup           Whole Milk

1tsp              Vanilla Bean Paste

2 tsp             Almond Extract

1 tsp             Cinnamon

¼ tsp            Nutmeg

¾ Cup          Dried Cherries, plumped

½ Cup          Sliced Almonds

                     Powdered Sugar

                     Stonewall Kitchen Pure Maple Syrup

                                  

  1. Place butter in a 9 x 13” baking pan, brushing sides and covering bottom.  Sprinkle brown sugar over butter.
  2. Slice and arrange bread in pan, overlapping if necessary.  Sprinkle with plumped cherries.
  3. Combine eggs, milk, vanilla and almond flavorings, and spices.  Pour over all.  Top with almonds.
  4. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate 4 -12 hours.
  5. Remove from refrigerator and let stand at room temp for 10 minutes while preheating oven to 350 F.
  6. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes until lightly browned and firm to the touch.  Do not over bake.  Cover loosely with foil if it browns too quickly.
  7. Dust with powdered sugar and serve with Stonewall Kitchen Maple Syrup.

 

