Crowdfunding Campaign Announced for MacArthur Park Kayak + Canoe Launch

The Clinton River Watershed Council (CRWC), in partnership with the City of Mount Clemens and Macomb County, announce the kick off of a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to install a universally accessible kayak and canoe launch at MacArthur Park located downtown Mount Clemens.

The goal is to raise $60,000 in 60 days.

The park project will help create a link between the riverfront and downtown Mt. Clemens, while enhancing MacArthur Park with improved facilities that will highlight a key recreational asset in the community and in the region. Additionally, the park will feature universally accessible restrooms, picnic tables, and kayak storage lockers, among many other amenities.

Recreational enthusiasts, residents and businesses alike can view the project video and help CRWC and the City reach their fundraising goal by making an online donation at https://www.patronicity.com/project/macarthur_park_river_access#/ or by contacting CRWC at 248-601-0606. The deadline to make a donation is Thursday, January 28, 2017.

The Clinton River watershed covers 760 square miles through four counties: Macomb, Oakland, Lapeer, and St. Clair. From its headwaters in Springfield Township, the Clinton River travels 80 miles and eventually empties into Lake St. Clair in Harrison Township. Over 1.4 million people live in the watershed’s 60 communities.

(WXYZ) -