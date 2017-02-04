Dave's Sweet Tooth was recently named to Forbes 30 Under 30.

2017 is underway and it’s already shaping up to be a stellar year for Dave’s Sweet Tooth.

The company was recently named to Forbes 30 Under 30. The company is now gearing up to launch a new subscription and toffee of the month club online, which will include new flavors to experiment as an exclusive incentive to gain new members.

The Company is also growing its reach by adding new retailers and expanding store presence with current retailers across the U.S.

To learn more about Dave's Sweet Tooth or to place an order, visit http://www.davessweettooth.com

