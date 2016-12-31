Detroit Historical Museum to host Noon Year's Eve event

(WXYZ) - How do children who are too young to stay up until midnight celebrate the New Year? They attend Noon Year’s Eve celebration at the Detroit Historical Museum!

The festivities run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Preschool and elementary aged children and their families can make their own noisemaker, write a time capsule letter, enjoy cookies and hot cocoa and, most importantly, celebrate the New Year!

Admission to the museum and the event is free, although parking fees will apply. Learn more by visiting http://detroithistorical.org/