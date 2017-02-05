Earl Cureton stops by Action News to discuss 40-year reunion of the Sweet 16 squad

It will be a fun, festive and exciting atmosphere when the Metro Series returns to the University of Detroit Mercy as the Titans will hold a reunion weekend for the 1976-77 men's basketball team, which will feature a luncheon, a jersey retirement ceremony and the return of a basketball icon.

The date of the reunion is set for Feb. 10 when the Titans host Oakland in historic Calihan Hall.

The 40-year reunion of the Sweet 16 squad will feature a luncheon with most the team in attendance in the likes of John Long, Terry Duerod, Dennis Boyd, Ron Bostick, Wilbert McCormick and many more including Hall of Famer in head coach and current ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale.

The special luncheon will take place from 3-5 p.m., at the University Ballroom on campus and is open to all fans with tickets set at $50 per seat (does not include game ticket). You can also purchase a table for $400. To register for the event, click here .

Tickets to all Titan home games start at just $10, $6 for children and seniors. To purchase tickets online, visit detroittitans.com/tix . To purchase over the phone or for more information on game tickets, contact Director of Ticket Operations & Sales Justin Hairston at 313-993-1700 ext. 7301 or at hairstjj1@udmercy.edu .

