Enjoy different soups from Nino Salvaggio

(WXYZ) - National Soup Day is Saturday and Chef Pete Loren, the director of culinary development at Nino Salvaggio joined 7 Action News This Morning to make different soups for the weekend.

Those soups include:

Pete's VERY HEARTY Noodle Soup

Classic Cream of Mushroom Soup

French Onion Soup Gratin

Shrimp and Sweet Corn Chowder

Atlantic Salmon Chowder

Roasted Acorn Squash Soup

Black Bean Soup with Smoked Ham

Thai Chicken Soup

Check out the recipes below:

Serves 8

Note:

* Keep in mind that chicken broth will be seasoned a bit by the addition of the Italian Sausage and the shrimp so don't overdo the seasoning.

* You can add your own additional ingredients or change the penne to another pasta.

* Everything in this recipe can be diced about 3/8" to 1/2" in size.

Ingredients

1 cup Sweet Onions, diced

½ cup Celery, diced

¼ cup Carrot, diced

2 Tbsp. Butter

2 quarts Chicken Broth or Stock

2 cups Cooked Chicken Meat, diced

2 links Nino's Sweet Italian Sausage, cooked and diced

6-8 Raw Shrimp, medium sized, peeled, deveined and diced

2 Roma Tomatoes, seeded and diced

½ cup Navy Beans, canned and rinsed

1 handful Baby Spinach Leaves

2 cups Cooked Penne Pasta, al dente

1 tsp. Dry Parsley Flakes

1/4 tsp. Oregano

1 pinch Thyme, dry

To Taste Salt and Pepper

Directions

1. In a large saucepan or pot, sweat the onions, celery and carrots in the butter until tender. Do not brown.

2. Add everything else.

3. Bring to a simmer. Simmer 15 minutes.

4. Serve.

Classic Cream of Mushroom Soup

Makes 1 Quart

Ingredients

1 Lb. Mushrooms, Fresh, Sliced Fine

1 stick Butter, Salted is Just Fine

1/3 cup Onions, Sweet (Vidalia) Chopped

1 Tbsp. Garlic, Chopped Fine

¼ cup All Purpose Flour

3 cups Chicken Stock (or Broth)

1 cup Heavy Cream

4 each Egg Yolks

¼ cup Sweet Sherry

To taste Salt and Pepper

Directions

1. On medium heat, melt butter in a medium size saucepan.

2. Add onion and garlic and sauté briefly.

3. Add mushrooms and continue to cook until mushrooms are soft and begin to develop some color.

4. Add flour. The mixture will become somewhat pasty.

5. Continue to cook for three-to-five minutes, stirring often.

6. Add chicken stock. Stir while bringing this mixture to a simmer. Once mixture comes to a simmer, reduce, and cook for 15-30 minutes.

7. At this point, you may wish to puree with a hand blender or leave as is. To finish, beat together cream and egg yolks. Temper this mixture with ¼ to ½ cup of hot soup mixture and beat in to warm up egg yolk and cream mixture.

8. Add this warmed egg yolk mixture to the soup and re-heat to a gentle simmer only. CAUTION: at this point, do not allow the soup to boil or it will cook the egg yolks and create flecks.

9. Once soup has been brought to a gentle simmer, turn off heat and add sherry, salt and pepper to taste.

10. Stir in and serve.

French Onion Soup Gratin

Makes about 2 quarts or 6 servings

Ingredients

3 lbs. Onions, cut in half and then ½” slices

½ stick Butter

1 quart Chicken Broth

1 quart Beef Broth

¼ cup Sweet Sherry

1-2 Tbsp. Kitchen Bouquet Seasoning Liquid

1 tsp. Parsley Flakes

To Taste Salt and Pepper

1 package Salvaggio Toasts (Parmesan or Butter)

¼ Lb. (Approx.) Shredded Gruyere Cheese

¼ Lb. (Approx.) Shredded Swiss Cheese

½ cup (Approx.) Grated Parmesan Cheese

Directions

1. In a deep, heavy bottomed saucepot, sauté then caramelize the onions in the butter. DO NOT BURN. They should have a medium brown color and still have some texture.

2. Add broths, sherry, Kitchen Bouquet and parsley flakes.

3. Simmer very slowly for 30 to 45 minutes to infuse the onion flavor into the broths.

4. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer 15 minutes.

5. Fill soup crocks nearly to the top lip with soup and top each with enough toasts to cover the entire surface.

6. Mix together the Gruyere and Swiss cheeses and cover the toasts with the cheese.

7. Sprinkle the top of the cheese mixture liberally with the grated Parmesan cheese.

8. Place crocks on a sheet pan and under a broiler set approximately 10” beneath the broiler coils (or heat)

9. Close oven door slightly and broil until the tops of each crock are melted and bubbly.

10. Remove from the oven and place each crock on its own under-liner plate.

Shrimp & Sweet Corn Chowder

Serves 8

Ingredients

3/4 Lb. Bacon, raw and julienned

2 Tbsp. Butter, salted

2 cups Sweet Onions, chopped

1 cup Celery, chopped

½ cup Red Bell Pepper, chopped

¾ cup All-Purpose Flour

4 cups Chicken Stock/Broth

4 cups Seafood Stock/Broth

2 Tbsp. Tomato Paste

1 Tbsp. Parsley Flakes, dry

1 ½ Lbs. Red Skin Potatoes, small, quartered

2 cups Sweet Corn, kernels, fresh

1 cup Half-and-Half or Cream

24 medium Shrimp, peeled, de-veined, cut 1”

1 ½ tsp. Kosher Salt

½ tsp. Cayenne Pepper

Directions

1. In a large non-stick stockpot, over medium heat, render the bacon for 10 minutes.

2. Add 2 TBSP butter and melt in.

3. Stir in the onions, celery, and bell peppers.

4. Sauté/sweat for 10 minutes or till the vegetables are soft and tender.

5. Stir in the flour and cook for 5 to 10 minutes stirring occasionally.

6. Stir in the stocks, the tomato paste and the dry parsley flakes and bring up to a simmer. Add in the potatoes and corn then continue to simmer slowly for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are nearly tender.

7. Stir in the half-and-half (cream) and the shrimp. Simmer the soup for 5 to 10 minutes.

8. Season with salt and cayenne pepper to taste.

Atlantic Salmon Chowder

Ingredients

Serves 4 (About 1 ½ Qts.)

2 strips Maple Bacon, raw, finely chopped

½ stick Salted Butter

2/3 cup Sweet Onions, chopped

½ cup Celery, chopped

¼ cup Red Bell Pepper, finely chopped

2 tsp. Garlic, minced

1/3 cup All-Purpose Flour

3 cups Salmon, Fish or Seafood Broth

1 Tbsp. Tomato Paste

½ cup Heavy Cream

1 tsp. Parsley Flakes

1/8 tsp. Cayenne Pepper

½ tsp. Paprika

2 Tbsp. Fresh Dill, chopped

1 ½ Lbs. Atlantic Salmon, diced ½” cubes

1 cup Cooked Red Skin Potatoes, diced ½”

To Taste Salt and Pepper

Directions

1. In a medium-size saucepot, over medium heat, sauté bacon until nearly crisp. Then add butter and sauté onion, celery, red bell pepper and garlic together over medium heat until softened.

2. Add flour and cook while stirring constantly for 5 minutes to cook flour into a roux.

3. Add broth and the tomato paste, and stir with a whisk until mixture comes to a simmer and thickens.

4. Add cream, parsley, cayenne, paprika and dill, and simmer 10 minutes.

5. Add salmon and reduce to a VERY low simmer. Stir gently until salmon pieces are cooked through and are firm and opaque.

6. Add cooked, diced red skin potatoes and cook an additional 3 minutes to reheat the potatoes.

7. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.

Roasted Acorn Squash Soup with Bacon, Sour Cream and Green Onions

Serves 6

Ingredients

½ cup Sweet Onion, chopped

¼ cup Celery, chopped

2 Tbsp. Salted Butter

2 Tbsp. All-Purpose Flour

2 tsp. Chicken Bouillon Granules

½ tsp. Dark Chili Powder

Pinch Cayenne Pepper

2 cups Chicken Stock or Broth

1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream

3 cups Roasted Acorn Squash, mashed (approximately 2 large or 3 small acorn squash)

6 Strips, Bacon, cooked and crumbled

½ cup Sour Cream

½ cup Green Onions, Sliced on Bias ¼”

To Taste Salt and Pepper

Directions

1. Cut acorn squash in half, scoop out seeds, season the interior flesh with salt and pepper and turn cut side down on a greased, non-stick cookie sheet (or sheet pan).

2. Place in a pre-heated 350 F oven and roast for 45 to 60 minutes or until tender. Cool.

3. Scoop out and reserve three cups of the pulp.

4. In a large saucepan over medium heat, sauté the onion and celery in butter for 5 minutes or until just tender.

5. Stir in flour and cook while stirring for 3-5 minutes.

6. Add chicken stock (or broth), chicken bouillon granules, chili powder and cayenne pepper and bring to a simmer.

7. Add whipping cream and roasted acorn squash and simmer 20 minutes.

8. Remove soup from the heat and allow to cool 30 minutes then blend or puree until smooth.

9. Return soup to heat and bring to a simmer. Adjust seasonings to taste and serve with a garnishment of crumbled bacon, a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of green onions.

Black Bean Soup with Smoked Ham

Serves 6

Ingredients

½ cup Nino's Maple Bacon, cut in 1/4" pieces

1 cup Sweet Onion, diced 1/4"

½ cup Celery, Diced 1/4"

½ cup Carrot, diced 1/4"

1 Tbsp. Garlic, fresh, chopped

1 Tbsp. Jalapeno Pepper, minced

1 quart Chicken Stock, nice and strong flavored

3 cups Black Beans, canned, drained and rinsed

1 Ham Bone, optional

1 tsp. Cumin Powder

2 tsp. Chili Powder

1⁄4 tsp. Oregano, dry crushed

1⁄2 tsp. Liquid Hickory Smoke

2 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

To Taste Salt and Pepper

2 cups Honey Ham, cut in 1/4" to 1/2" pieces

½ cup Green Onion cut in small slivers

1 cup Sour Cream, for garnish (optional)

Directions

1. In a large soup pot, cook bacon until crisp, saving the grease.

2. Add sweet onions, celery, carrots, garlic and jalapeno pepper and sweat for 3 to 5 minutes on medium heat.

3. Add stock, canned beans (with juices), ham bone, spices, liquid smoke & brown sugar and cover. Turn heat to low and simmer one hour.

4. Remove ham bone and puree entire soup well.

5. Adjust seasonings with salt & pepper and garnish with ham, green onions and sour cream when serving.

Thai Chicken Soup

Makes approximately 1 quart or 4 servings

2 stalks Fresh Lemongrass, trimmed and minced

4 Tbsp. Fresh Ginger, minced

2 Tbsp. Fresh Garlic, minced

2 Fresh Chile Peppers, minced

2,14-oz. cans Reduced-Sodium Chicken Broth

1 Lb. Pulled, Cooked Rotisserie Chicken Meat

2, 8oz. Cans Coconut Milk

3 Tbsp. Cornstarch

3 Tbsp. Lime Juice

2 tsp. Soy Sauce

2 bunches Scallions, thinly cut on bias

¼ cup Fresh Cilantro Leaves

1. Place lemongrass, garlic, ginger and chiles in a saucepan and pour in broth. Bring to a simmer and simmer for 10 minutes.

2. Stir in diced chicken meat & coconut milk and bring to a gentle simmer again.

3. Stir together cornstarch, lime juice and 1 teaspoon soy sauce in a small bowl. Add to the soup and cook, stirring, until simmering and slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Season with additional lime juice and soy sauce to taste.

5. Ladle the soup into bowls and float a lime slice, some scallions and cilantro leaves in each one.