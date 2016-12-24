Great holiday gifts at The Boardwalk in West Bloomfield

WXYZ - You may be still trying to find a gift for that special someone, and while time is running out, have no fear. Several shops on The Boardwalk in West Bloomfield will be open today and tomorrow for all your last minute gift needs.

Sophia Thibeault from Closet NV on The Boardwalk stopped by to show off trendy purses and other great gift ideas. You can take a look in the video player above.

Closet NV is located at 6889 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield.