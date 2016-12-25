HealthQuest helping reduce back pain without surgery and donating to THAW

(WXYZ) - HealthQuest has a goal for people to reduce back pain without surgery, and now, the company is doing its part to give back to the community.

Dr. Sol Cogan, the founder and owner of HealthQuest, is offering a comprehensive consultation for just a small donation to THAW.

According to Cogan, you'll get the detailed consultation and a laser treatment for just $20. It is normally a $380 consultation. On top of that, they'll match the donations with a goal to raise $20,000.

To sign up for the consultation, just visit their website at HealthQuest.us, click schedule an appointment and use the code THAW.