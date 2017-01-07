Hiberna Flores at Oakland University now through February 19

If you're looking for a cure to the winter blues and want to remind yourself of warmer, greener thoughts, you may want to check out the new Hiberna Flores exhibit at Oakland University.

The beautiful exhibit is on display through February 19. You can find it on the university's main campus, which is located across the hall from Meadow Brook Theatre.

An opening reception for the Hiberna Flores exhibit begins tonight at 6.

Photographer Laurie Tennent stopped by Broadcast House to share what you can expect. Take a look in the video player above.

For more information on the new exhibit, visit http://www.ouartgallery.org/