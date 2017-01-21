Holistic Pharmacist and author gives insight on superfood and healing

(WXYZ) - Why is it that some ancient remedies are constantly being questioned when they have been used to improve health for centuries?



A wave of bad news recently surfaced on the healing powers of cranberries and cranberry supplements – the same superfood that has been used for centuries for preventing urinary tract infections. Does one study with poor results equal misconception or is the public being misinformed since there are several previous studies showing positive results?



This is not the first time superfoods, vitamins and minerals have been challenged in the media for their effectiveness and it won’t be the last, but where does that leave Americans in the meantime who are searching for effective natural health and healing, who may not otherwise be able to afford expensive medications? And is there any validity to ancient superfoods that have been used for centuries to improve health?



Sherry Torkos, is a holistic pharmacist and author of more than a dozen books on natural health and healing. She says history shows us that in the 1500s “alternative” was actually the norm in medicine and that today modern medicine often attempts to artificially replicate what nature has proven to do flawlessly when it comes to natural health and healing.



