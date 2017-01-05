Honor the Blue Line charity hockey game happening Saturday

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Honor the Blue Line charity hockey game is happening on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Fraser Hockey Land on Utica Rd. in Fraser.

The game will feature the Michigan Warriors taking on the Detroit Police Department Hockey team to raise money for families of fallen officers.

Activities include raffles, a 50/50, silent auctions and chuck-a-puck.

All proceeds go to the families of fallen officers.

For more information, email info@miwarriors.com or click here.