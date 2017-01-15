Huge crowds expected in downtown Detroit for 2017 Meredian Winter Blast celebration

The 2017 Meridian Winter Blast presented by Quicken Loans will feature new entertainment stages, local food and winter-themed attractions.

The festival will begin during the last weekend of the North American International Auto Show on Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 22 at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit. Meridian Winter Blast hours are Friday, 4 - 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

To learn more about this year's activities and musical acts, visit http://www.winterblast.com/

