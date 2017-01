TROY, MICH (WXYZ) - Today is the last day to check out the Michigan Winter Dog Classic.

The annual event is taking place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Highlight's for 2017 include dock diving trials, an open splash and police K-9 demonstrations.

For a complete list activities, as well as hours and admission costs, visit http://www.themichiganwinterdogclassic.com/