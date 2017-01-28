Indulgence 2017 happening Saturday at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Indulgence 2017 is happening on Saturday night, Jan. 28, at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market.

The sweetest party in town will feature cocktails and confections with over 100 samples from different businesses.

You can sample 100+ flavored vodkas, liqueurs, martinis, indulgent cocktails, bourbon, cognac, scotch and craft beer, as well as different reds.

Plus, savor on chocolates, cakes, desserts, custom ice cream and confections.

Tickets for the event start at $35 for general admission at 8 p.m. or $50 for VIP tickets.

For more information, visit indulgenceevent.com.