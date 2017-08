ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Royal Oak will be host to a '90s bar crawl on Saturday, featuring nine participating bars, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to partying along to '90s music, participants will receive a bar crawl cup, a "welcome" beer and drink specials at several Royal Oak bars.

Tickets are $45 a person. For more information, visit http://90sbarcrawl.com/events/royal-oak/