New Year, New You! Wellness Expo

WXYZ - New Year, New You! That's the name of the wellness expo underway right now at Royal Oak Farmers Market.

The event features hundreds of products and services to help you have a healthier body and mind in 2017. You'll find live music, free massages, healthy snacks and fun for all ages.

Parking and admission are free. New Year, New You! wraps up at 1 p.m. today, which is also when the market closes.

Royal Oak Farmers Market is located at 316 East 11 Mile Road.