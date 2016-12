(WXYZ) - If you're still looking for something to do on New Year's Eve, check out the New Year's Eve Music Jam at The Emerald Theatre.

The show features the Howling Diablos and The Reefermen.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with music at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20. It is open to anyone 21 and up.

For more information, including how to get tickets, click here.