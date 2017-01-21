Over 30 Tigers players, manager, coaches & alumni scheduled to appear at TigerFest 2017!

Have you ever wanted to walk through the Tigers clubhouse at Comerica Park, or sit on the bench in the Tigers dugout?

If so, then you won't want to miss out these and many more once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to get up-close and personal with your favorite team when TigerFest returns to Comerica Park on Saturday, January 21.

Tickets are $28 for adults and $14 for kids 12-and-under. All fans attending will receive a free TigerFest knit hat, courtesy of Visit Central Florida.