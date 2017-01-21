Dense Fog Advisory issued January 21 at 4:00AM EST expiring January 21 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Over 30 Tigers players, manager, coaches & alumni scheduled to appear at TigerFest 2017!
9:01 AM, Jan 21, 2017
46 mins ago
Have you ever wanted to walk through the Tigers clubhouse at Comerica Park, or sit on the bench in the Tigers dugout?
If so, then you won't want to miss out these and many more once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to get up-close and personal with your favorite team when TigerFest returns to Comerica Park on Saturday, January 21.
Tickets are $28 for adults and $14 for kids 12-and-under. All fans attending will receive a free TigerFest knit hat, courtesy of Visit Central Florida.
TigerFest activities include:
Explore the Tigers Home Clubhouse, including an archival display featuring historic baseball artifacts.
Visitors dugout will be open for fans to visit and take photos.
Self-guided tours, which includes stops in the Ernie Harwell Media Center, a luxury suite, the Jack Daniel's Champions Club, and select Detroit Tigers executive offices.
Detroit Tigers ice sculptures, including LIVE sculpting demonstrations by Ice Sculptures Ltd.
David Chandler and the staff from Chandler Bats will operate an authentic bat lathe and provide LIVE baseball bat carving demonstrations throughout the day.
Learn more about Detroit Tigers season and group ticket plans, fantasy camps and experiences.
Enjoy the Visit Central Florida display area to learn more about the official Detroit Tigers Spring Training Vacations and the exciting attractions and entertainment destinations throughout Central Florida.
Detroit Tigers Authentics featuring one-of-a-kind authentic signed items and game-used memorabilia.
Unique Tigers items at the Detroit Tigers Foundation Collectible Sale.
Event Activities for Children:
The Detroit Tigers Kids Zone featuring:
Kids-only autograph table
Kids stage featuring Tigers player book readings, games and interactive activities. Special bleacher seating is available for parents and kids.