DETROIT (WXYZ) - Pewabic is a National Historic Landmark pottery located in Detroit’s Jefferson Corridor.

Since 1903, Pewabic artisans have handcrafted ceramic art beginning with raw, earthen materials and a clay mixer dating to the early 1900’s. Our process is timeless, and every handcrafted object we create continues to enrich our Detroit heritage.

For the address, studio hours, an other information, visit http://www.pewabic.org/visit/