Registered Dietitian and Author Julie Feldman talks about the benefits of granola

Today, January 21 is National Granola Day!

Health experts say a healthy snack, like granola and granola bars, can take on the fat and calories of a candy bar when you mix in chocolate chips, honey, marshmallow, butter, candy pieces and added sugar. Granola can be a great portable snack that’s packed with whole grains, fiber and protein or it can be a nutrition pitfall for a lot of people.

Registered Dietitian and Author Julie Feldman stopped by Broadcast House to teach action news viewers the in’s and out’s of this often confusing aisle of the grocery store.

Custom No-Bake Granola Bars

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup dates, pitted

1½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup dried cranberries (or other dried fruit or chopped nuts of your choice)

¼ cup honey

¼ cup sunflower seed butter (or nut butter of your choice)

DIRECTIONS:

· Line an 8×8 square baking pan with parchment paper.

· Process the dates in a food processor until it forms a ball, is a dough-like consistency, and only small bits remain, about 30 seconds to 1 minute.

· Place the pureed dates, oats and dried cranberries in a large bowl.

· Place the honey and peanut butter in a small bowl and microwave for 30 seconds. Stir briefly, then pour over the date and oat mixture. Using a wooden spoon, stir to combine, breaking up the pureed dates to ensure that they are evenly incorporated throughout the mixture.

· Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and press into an even, compact layer. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes to firm up. Remove from the pan, transfer to a cutting board, and slice into bars. The granola bars can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week, or wrapped individually in plastic wrapped, placed in a freezer bag, and stored in the freezer for up to 2 months.

HOMEMADE SUGAR FREE GRANOLA

Makes: about 12 cups of granola

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup raw unsalted almonds

1 cup raw unsalted cashews

1 cup raw unsalted walnuts

1 cup raw unsalted sunflower seeds

1 cup raw unsalted pumpkin seeds

1 cup raisins

3 cups regular slow-cooking rolled oats

1 Tbsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground dried ginger

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

1 Preheat the oven to 350F.

2 Place the almonds, cashews, walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, raisins and oats into a large baking dish (mine is 14 by 10 inches, 2 inches deep). Add the cinnamon and ground ginger and mix to combine.

3 In a small bowl, combine the melted coconut oil with applesauce and pour the mixture over the nuts. Mix well to coat.

4 Place the baking dish into a preheated oven and bake for 45 minutes to one hour or until the liquid is evaporated and the nuts and oats are golden. Make sure to stir the granola every 15 minutes to ensure that it cooks evenly. Also, keep in mind that if you reduce the amount of ingredients, the granola will bake faster.

5 Take the baking dish out of the oven and let the granola cool completely.

Store in a glass container with a tight lid in a cool dark place.