Royal Oak Music Theatre to host 8th annual ‘Vodka Vodka' event January 21st

It’s time to mix it up! Vodka Vodka returns for its eighth year as Detroit’s premier vodka-tasting event.

Vodka Vodka promises to be a winter warm-up of all of your spirit-sampling senses, as vodka suppliers from Detroit and around the globe descend upon the Royal Oak Music Theatre for one night on Saturday, January 21st.

Highlights of this year’s event include a hair and fashion show, a vast assortment of delicious cocktails and cuisine, a VIP terrace, and music by Detroit’s hottest DJs - DJ Godfather and DJ Chrome.

The event runs from 7:30-11:00pm, with a limited-quantity VIP session beginning at 6:30pm.

General Session tickets are $40. A limited-quantity VIP session for $50 includes entry into event at 6:30pm (one hour before general admission) and first access to the event’s most exclusive vodkas. “Designated Driver” tickets are available for $15 at the door, and must accompany a paid attendee.

For information, including vodka brands and cuisine and an online ticket link, visit mtvodkavodka.com

Royal Oak Music Theatre is located at 318 W. Fourth Street in downtown Royal Oak.

