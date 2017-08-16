Somerset Collection hosts one day Back to School retail event for college students

TROY, MICH (WXYZ) - Back to schoolers can shop for collegiate couture at the Somerset Collection's one day retail event on August 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Somerset Collection's North Grand Court will transform into the ultimate back to school shopping destination, designed and organized by the Collection's "summer intern class of 2017."

When arriving to North Grand Court, students must show their college IDs to register for the SCU event.

Students posting Instagram selfies with their new SCU gear using the hashtag #SCUSomerset will be eligible to win a $50 Somerset Collection Gift Card, awarded every hour with 8 winners at the day's event. Event registration includes 4 $10 off tickets to any of the SCU participating retailers.

Participating Somerset Collection University stores are: Forever 21, Vera Bradley, Vinyard Vines, Lilly Pulitzer, Hollister Co., LUSH, American Eagle Outfitters, The North Face, Abercrombie & Fitch, Vans, Athleta, Altar'd State, Journeys, Anthropologie, Gap, Aritzia, Banana Republic, Origins, Bare Minerals and Victoria's Secret PINK