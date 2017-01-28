Something for everyone at Winterfest in Downtown Saline

9:53 AM, Jan 28, 2017

Saline Winterfest is happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Saline

Jennifer Ann Wilson plays Broomball at Saline Winterfest, happening all day on Main St. in Saline.

The annual Winterfest is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Saline.

The annual Winterfest is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Saline.

WXYZ - If you are looking for something fun to do on Saturday, January 28, you can get into the seasonal spirit at Winterfest!

The event is happening throughout a four-block area in Downtown Saline.

You will find indoor and outdoor activities for the whole family.

Winterfest goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is free!

For a look at what the event has to offer, watch 7 Action News' Jennifer Ann Wilson preview Winterfest in the video player above.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top