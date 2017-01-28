Something for everyone at Winterfest in Downtown Saline

WXYZ - If you are looking for something fun to do on Saturday, January 28, you can get into the seasonal spirit at Winterfest!

The event is happening throughout a four-block area in Downtown Saline.

You will find indoor and outdoor activities for the whole family.

Winterfest goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is free!

For a look at what the event has to offer, watch 7 Action News' Jennifer Ann Wilson preview Winterfest in the video player above.