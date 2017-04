(WXYZ) - The Spring Great Lakes Art Fair is happening this weekend at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

It runs from April 7-9 with tickets costing just $7. Children are free.

The show is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, click here.