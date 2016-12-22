Television icon Cindy Williams to star in play at Meadow Brook Theatre

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Television icon Cindy Williams, known for her role as Shirley Feeney from the hit show 'Laverne and Shirley,' will star in a play at Meadow Brook Theatre next month.

Williams plays a mom on a mission in the heartwarming comedy "Mom's Gift."

THe show will run from Jan. 4 - Jan. 29 at the theatre with tickets ranging from $27 to $42. They are available by calling the box office at 248-377-3300 or at ticketmaster.com.

There is also a meet-and-greet with Williams at Lelli's of Auburn Hills on Jan. 12 at 12 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by calling the box office. They include appetizers, lunch and non-alcoholic beverages.