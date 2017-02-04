(wxyz) - Farmington Hills-based The Shirt Box, the store-of-choice for men’s fashions, is taking Valentine’s Day to heart this year.

During this season of romance, The Shirt Box wants to make it easier for customers to buy their special someone a gift. From noon to 4 p.m. Thur., Feb. 9, the retailer will host a trunk show with Ashley Gold of Pawn Chick Shopping. She will be onsite with more than 100 pieces of men’s, women’s and children’s jewelry including gold, silver, stainless steel and brass bracelets, necklaces, earrings and cufflinks. Prices range from $10 to $300.

The store also will be showcasing clothing and accessories for Valentine’s Day including red and heart-themed shirts, ties, boutonnieres, socks and even underwear.

For more information visit https://theshirtbox.com/ or call The Shirt Box at 248.851.6770.