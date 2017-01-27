The voice of the Detroit Red Wings to perform at annual "Big Band, Bop and Pop" concert

Karen Newman, "the voice" of the Detroit Red Wings, will combine her talents with the Henry Ford College (HFC) Big Band and Blue Fusion for the annual "Big Band, Bop and Pop" concert on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at the Michael A. Guido Theater in the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $35. Three Dearborn-based restaurants will offer dinner discounts prior to this concert, ranging from 10 to 15 percent off. This excludes alcohol and bottled beverages. Tax and gratuity are not included. Please present concert tickets when ordering.

The following restaurants will provide pre-concert discounts on dinner:

The Edison Room at The Dearborn Inn, located at 20301 Oakwood Blvd. in Dearborn. Call 313-371-2700.

La Pita Mediterranean Cuisine, located at 22681 Newman in Dearborn. Call 313-563-7482.

Roman Village Cucina Italiana, located at 9924 Dix Ave. in Dearborn. Call 313-842-2100.

Tickets are available for purchase by calling 313-943-2354. Those individuals who are buying six or more tickets are eligible for discounted prices and need to contact Goward at rgoward@hfcc.edu.

You can learn more by visiting https://www.hfcc.edu/events/3188

