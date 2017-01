WXYX - The upscale Mexican restaurant Mex just opened its second location in Michigan at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills.

Executive Chef Mark Barbarich stopped by and demonstrated how to make one of his favorite recipes: Shrimp and Chorizo Alambre.

You can try it yourself at home!

Ingredients (amount as desired)

26/30 Shrimp

Thinly sliced Spanish chorizo

Red and green bell pepper, cut in large, bite-sized pieces

Onion, cut into large, bite-sized pieces

Cooking oil of choice

Salt and pepper

Bamboo skewers, soaked in water

For the marinade

2 oz. Parsley, finely chopped

1 cup Prepared mayonnaise

1 tsp. Ground cumin

1 tsp. Black pepper

1 Tbsp. Dijon

2 Tbsp. White balsamic

Salt to taste

For the vinaigrette

4 oz. Almond, toasted and chopped

2 oz. Fresh lemon juice

2 oz. Extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. Smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Begin by par cooking the vegetables: toss with oil, salt and pepper, and saute, roast or grill. They should be cooked to about half-doneness.

Skewer the shrimp, chorizo, and vegetables.

Combine the ingredients for the marinade and vinaigrette.

Give the skewers a light coating of the marinade.

Grill over medium flame to crisp the edges of the chorizo and begin cooking the shrimp.

Move to a cooler part of the grill, or to an oven, to finish cooking.

Serve with a side of rice, a generous garnish of chopped cilantro and a drizzle of the vinaigrette.

For more information, visit http://mex-restaurants.com/