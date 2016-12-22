We need your help: What should our improv comedians act out?

We need your help deciding what a couple of improv comedians should act out during our 8 a.m. newscast on December 23.

Georgie Caldwell and Joe Bill are ready to bring your suggestions to life!

The Chicago improvisors will be performing two Holiday Improv Shows on Friday night.

The first one will be at Pointless Brewery & Theatre in Ann Arbor at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12, and can be purchased here: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2717926

The comedians are also performing at Go Comedy! Improv Theater in Ferndale at 11:45 p.m. Tickets are free!

Before you go, make sure to vote for your favorite improv scenario. Remember, you can catch Caldwell and Bill live Friday morning on 7 Action News on TV20 Detroit. Vote below or click here

