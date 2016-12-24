Winter skincare with Accents Medical Spas

10:03 AM, Dec 24, 2016

Jennifer Bisram

WXYZ

WXYZ - If this winter is already wreaking havoc on your skin, you're not alone. It happens to a lot of people this time of year.

Dr. Mark Berkowitz of Accents Medical Spa stopped by Broadcast House to discuss great options for keeping your skin healthy. You can take a listen in the video player above.

Accents Medical Spa is located at 44650 Delco Blvd. in Sterling Heights, and at 6256 Orchard Lake Rd. in West Bloomfield. For more information, visit http://www.accentscosmeticsurgery.com/

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top