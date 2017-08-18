Tee Up for Fall golf giveaway contest

(WXYZ) - Summer’s almost over, but there’s still time to hit the course!

Enter to win an overnight stay and golf outing for two this fall, at the Ann Arbor Eagle Crest Marriott, at which the 16th hole was cited as one of Detroit’s “Dream 18 – Most Memorable Holes” by USA today!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

About the course:

“Our nationally recognized golf course is the cornerstone of our facility and we take great pride in offering resort amenities from our clubhouse to our pro shop to our carts, driving range and course. Eagle Crest Golf was designed by International golf architect Karl Litten and opened in 1989 and is the home course of the Eastern Michigan University Men and Women’s Golf team. Eagle Crest Golf Club measures 6911 yards from the longest tees and has a slope rating of 142 and a 73.0 USGA rating.”

Enter now!