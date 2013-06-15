Alexandra Bahou is a digital reporter and web producer for WXYZ-TV.

Alex joined the Action News team in the summer of 2012. You can catch her pieces on technology and the web on 7 Action News on TV20 Detroit.

She's also on the board for Detroit's Society of Professional Journalists.

In 2008, Alex began her professional career as a digital reporter at the Detroit Free Press where she was nominated for an Emmy and won several awards from the Society of Professional Journalists for her work.

Alex has always wanted to become a journalist. When she was a child, Alex would pack a notepad and a snack and go adventuring in her backyard where she would build forts and write stories. In high school, Alex interned at a local television station in Romeo, Michigan where she produced a monthly Bulldog Broadcast for her school.

Her love for broadcast journalism grew in 2006 after an amazing internship in the Special Projects Unit at WXYZ-TV. She promised herself she would make it back to Channel 7.

Alex says she has always admired the professionalism and kindness of the WXYZ staff.

“I dreamed about the day I would work at 7,” said Alex. “I can’t even begin to tell you how much of an honor it is to walk through the Broadcast House doors every day.”

Alex graduated from Michigan State University in 2008 and loves to go back to speak to journalism classes.

She says one of her passions is encouraging others to pursue a career in journalism. Alex had so many mentors in college and she says she enjoys giving back to the institution that helped mold her into the journalist she is today.

Alex is also a big cheerleader for the city of Detroit. Some of her favorite places to hang out in the city are John K. King Used and Rare Books and the Detroit Institute of Arts.

When she’s not working, Alex enjoys playing tennis, baking cupcakes, eating cupcakes, being goofy, making people laugh and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoys volunteering for local non-profits like Camp Casey, a horseback riding program for children battling cancer.

Follow her latest updates on Twitter @alexabahou or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlexandraBahou.

Have a news story or app you want to share? Email her at Alexandra.Bahou@wxyz.com.