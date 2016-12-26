Father of four dies of a heart attack days before the holidays

(WXYZ) - One family in metro Detroit is dealing with a difficult loss during the holiday season.

On Wednesday night, Renee Orlewicz was expecting her husband home from work around 7:30, but he never showed up.

"I kept calling him and I called his boss, he has a new job and at 11:00 the police rang the doorbell and it was just the worst possible news," she said.

Her husband, Marc, only 43 years old, had died of a heart attack.

Renee thought the police had the wrong address and she said she is still in disbelief.

"I had to tell our kids the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life," said Orlewicz.

Marc leaves behind a 23-year-old son, 11-year-old twin girls and a 7-year-old daughter.

He had just started working again as an anesthesiologist. He had been out of a job for a while and the family isn't sure what's going to happen now.

They have a GoFundMe page set up here.