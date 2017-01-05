It's Almost Moving Day at the White House

Transitions don't always go smoothly

DecodeDC
12:31 PM, Jan 5, 2017
12:43 PM, Jan 5, 2017

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 15.0px 'Helvetica Light'; color: #aaaaaa; -webkit-text-stroke: #aaaaaa} span.s1 {font-kerning: none} The Capitol will be adorned with stars and stripes come Inauguration Day. (Photo by Scott Andrews-Pool/Getty Images)

Copyright Getty Images

January 20th is Inauguration Day. It’s also moving day at the White House.

Jimmy talks with Anita McBride, who was part of three presidential transitions, and with presidential historian Jeffrey Engel about when transitions don’t go so smoothly.

For interested listeners, here’s the letter George H.W. Bush wrote to then incoming president Bill Clinton that we mention in the podcast:

Click on image to enlarge (Instagram/Hillary Clinton)

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top