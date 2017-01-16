Birmingham Village Players open dark drama "Doubt" winner of Tony award and Pultizer Prize

The award-winning drama "Doubt: a parable" opens Friday January 20th at the Birmingham Village Players. The play written by John Patrick Shanley won both a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize.

Here's how Birmingham Village Players Describe the plot:

"In 1964, at St. Nicholas Church in the Bronx, a charismatic priest, Father Flynn (Andrew Catterall from Troy), is trying to upend the school’s strict customs. Change is sweeping through the community, much to the chagrin of rigid principal Sister Aloysius (Joyce McGookey from Royal Oak), who questions the priest’s ambiguous relationship with a troubled young student.

Doubt teaches us that while it is human nature to judge, far too often our personal bias and convictions cloud our judgement. Adapted into a motion picture starring Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Meryl Streep,

The play's director John Unruh says, "this thought provoking drama leaves many questions, both to the characters onstage and to the audience, leaving them with uncertainty in the midst of tumultuous changes in the Catholic Church." Producers hope audience members will leave the theater experiencing some "reinforced, recognizable truths … or certainties."

The Cast of Doubt, a Parable:

Joyce McGookey (Royal Oak) - Sister Aloysius

Andrew Catterall (Troy) - Father Flynn

Erica Shubin (Ypsilanti) - Sister James

Shondra Tipler (Detroit) - Mrs. Muller

John Unruh (Rochester) - Director

DATES:

This one act drama runs approximately 90 minutes with NO intermission.

Show Dates January 20, 21, 27, & 28 8:00 PM / January 22 & 29 - 2:00 PM

TICKETS: