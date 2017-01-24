GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The timeless Broadway hit "Fiddler on the Roof," is on stage at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial through February 4th. Watch the video player for JoAnne Purtan's interview on 7 Action News at Noon.

Members of the Grosse Pointe Theatre are putting on the show weekends through February 4th. Tickets are available at www.gpt.org or at the box office: (3143)-881-4004.

Set in 1905 in the little village of Anetevka, Fiddler on the Roof centers on Tevye, a poor dairyman, his wife Golde and their five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill in them traditional values in the face of changing social mores and a growing anti-Semitism in Czarist Russia.

Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion. Te Grosse Pointe War Memorial Theater is located at 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, 48236. Tickets are $25. Parking is free.

The musical is packed with hit songs: Tradition, If I Were a Rich Man, Matchmaker, to name a few. The tale is based on Sholem Aleichem stories used by special permission of Arnold Perl with a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. The original New York stage production was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. Produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.





