"Follies" in Detroit, a review of hit broadway songs at an old church in historic neighborhood

Top singers on the Detroit Theater scene hit the stage with "Follies: A Broadway Revue." The show opens Friday January 27th in Detroit's historic East Jefferson neighborhood. Click the video player to see JoAnne Purtan's interview on 7 Action News at Noon.

The show runs January 27-28, and February 3-4 at 1021 Manistique St., Detroit MI 48215 (formerly St. Columba Episcopalian Church)

Here's what The Detroit Actor's Theatre group says about the show:

"The Follies was formed giving homage to the revue style born in the early 1900's and made popular by Florenz Ziefeld with his famous Zigfeld Follies. Back then the show featured large chorus numbers with fun and engaging performers. The Detroit Actor's Theatre Follies of today features a strong cast singing some of your favorite show stopping numbers from your all time favorite Broadway shows!

Follies includes songs like Be Our Guest (Beauty and the Beast), Seize the Day (Newsies), One Day More (Les Miserables), Sit Down You're Rockin The Boat (Guys and Dolls) and many more!

The show is directed by DATC Artistic Director Eric Swanson, Vocal Music Direction by Gerianne Ditto with Music Direction/ Orchestration by Matthew Croft! "

Tickets are available at thedatc.org ! Tickets are $20 adult and $15 student/senior. Light concessions will be on sale before and during the performance. Show times are 8:00pm, doors open at 7:30pm. Plenty of free parking available on site.

