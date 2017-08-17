Hiring Detroit teachers: Recruitment fair to fill shortage

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Detroit Public School District is on a mission to hire teachers. Tonight (Thursday August 17th) the district will hold a recruitment fair, to try and alleviate a shortage.

It will take place from 5pm to 7pm at the Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine. The second fair will happen at the same location August 31st.

The district is taking applications for all teaching positions; but there is a critical need for certain subjects like Math, Science, English, Social Studies and Special Education.

The district has an application online for teachers to fill out. Click the link to apply for a position as a Detroit Teacher.