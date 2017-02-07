"Mend on the Move," Valentine benefit to support women who are victims of abuse

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - "Mend on the Move: A non-profit is using jewelry to empower women who have survived abuse. The group is getting ready for a big event this weekend to support the cause. Click the video player to hear all about it from the organizer.



"Mend on the Move" says it "employs and empowers women survivors of abuse through jewelry-making." Much of the jewelry is made using reclaimed automotive metal parts and leather.



The Valentine event, "Love in Motion," will be held Feb. 10 from 7-9 p.m. at Northbrook Presbyterian Church, 22055 W. 14 Mile Rd., Beverly Hills, MI.



The group says its founder, Joanne Ewald of West Bloomfield, is a survivor of child abuse. She employs women who are victims of abuse in the hopes that she can "help break the silence of abuse and trafficking, empower survivors, and be their voice until they become strong enough to find their own."