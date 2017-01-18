WXYZ
New play revives talk about old crime in City of detroit: The murder of exotic dancer "Strawberry"
New play about cold case murder of exotic dancer
1:20 PM, Jan 18, 2017
3 hours ago
"Strawberry - What Party?" Play opens In Detroit
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) -
A new play is reviving talk about an old crime in the city of Detroit. It's the murder of exotic dancer Tamara Greene, also known as "Strawberry."
She was believe to have performed at a "mystery" party at the Manoogian Mansion for former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, and she was later shot dead.
Former Detroit News and Free Press Columnist Carol Teegardin wrote a book on the subject, and she has now transformed the story into a play called: "Strawberry - What Pary?"
This true crime caper, written by Carol Teegardin and directed by Mary Bremer-Beer, opens at Detroit's Marlene Boll Theater January 20, 2017
Tickets: Pre-pay $20 Door $25 and $17 for group of 4.
Click on
BrownPaperTickets.com
or call Carol at 248-660-7629
