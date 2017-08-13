Pitch for Detroit: Kickball event for a good cause at Wayne State Athletic Field

1:48 PM, Aug 9, 2017
9:03 AM, Aug 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) -
 "Pitch for Detroit" is a big kickball event to raise money for a good cause. Caring people are pitching in to help support a new playground and performance stage at a new outdoor community space in Detroit. Click the video player for JoAnne Purtan's Interview.
 
Pitch for Detroit is a  young adult charity kickball tournament to be held at Wayne State Athletic Fields on August 13 from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
 
 This year Pitch participants are on a mission to raise $20,000 to support  a playground and performance stage for the Mack Lot, a new outdoor community space by MACC Development, anchoring the revitalization of Mack Avenue as a pedestrian friendly corridor.
 
