Stagecrafters adds Thurs Feb 9th Date for hit Broadway show "In The Heights"

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Stagecrafters in Royal Oak has added an extra date this week to its sold-out show "In the Heights," the hit Broadway musical creatded by "Hamilton's" Lin Manuel Miranda. Tickets are now available for the new performance Thursday Feb. 9th at 8pm. You can buy seats online at www.stagecrafters.org or call (248)541-6430.

In the Heights, music and lyrics by Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, was written as a love letter to Miranda’s childhood growing up on the streets of Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood,

The show is so popular and compelling, it has sold out; that's why Stagecrafters added another date for Thursday February 9th.

As fans might expect, in true Miranda fashion the musical pulsates with Latin and hip-hop rhythms and dancing.

Gerald Haines of Berkley is leading the effort as the production’s director. “The great thing

about Stagecrafters is its willingness to move the bar. The Latin and hip-hop element is not only

in the dance but in the music as well. In the Heights was so innovative when it premiered

because it was the first hip-hop and Latin book musical to hit Broadway. Now, my team and I

get to bring that to the Baldwin stage and the Stagecrafters’ audiences,” says Haines.