Tony Award-winning musical "Hedwig & The Angry Inch" performing at The Fisher Theatre

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Tony Award-winning musical "Hedwig & The Angry Inch" is making its Detroit premiere at the Fisher Theatre next month.

The musical will begin on Feb. 21 and run until March 5 with performances at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There will also be Saturday and Sunday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and a Sunday evening show at 7:30 p.m.

Euan Morton, who has been nominated for a Tony and Olivier Award, will play the role of Hedwig while Hannah Corneau will play Yitzhak.

Tickets for the show begin at $39 including parking and fees and are available at all Ticketmaster locations, by phone at 1-800-982-2787, online at broadwayindetroit.com or at the Fisher Theatre box office.

For more information on the musical, visit broadwayindetroit.com.