(WXYZ) - Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan will be performing at Joe Louis Arena on July 8th at the Outlaw Music Festival.

The concert will also feature Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and the California band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

The Presales for the concert will begin on April 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public on the 21st.

They will be available through Ticketmaster.